Ageas Completes The Sale Of Its French Life Insurance Activities

Ageas announces today that all regulatory approvals regarding the sale of its French life insurance, savings and pension business to La Mutuelle Epargne Retraite Prévoyance Carac (“Carac”) have been obtained and that the transaction has been completed.

Ageas's French Life and Pension activities consist of Ageas France, Ageas Retraite, Ageas Patrimoine and Sicavonline.

Carac is a mutual operating in the domain of savings, protection and pension business in France.

The operation will increase the liquidity of the Group by approximately EUR 185 million, and positively impact the Group's Solvency II Pillar II ratio by 9% based on the position as at the end of June 2023.

Attachment

Pdf version of the press release