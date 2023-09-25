Textile Home Decor Market Is Anticipated To Surpass US$ 163 Million By 2031 X Herald

The surge in modern architectural trends over the past five years has led to a twofold increase in the construction industry. Furthermore, the rising population and evolving consumer preferences have spurred the construction of more rental homes, catering to both couples and single parents. This, in turn, has stimulated the sales of a wide range of home design products and accessories. Additionally, the influence of millennial renters on home decor choices has emerged as a contributing factor, opening up new opportunities for market participants.

This Textile Home Decor market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis of Textile Home Decor along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.

Competitive landscape:

The global textile home decoration market is highly competitive, and in order to cope up with the competition, manufacturers are adopting several marketing strategies such as mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships, along with product innovation, to create a larger customer base and increase their market share.

For instance :

A London-based label – Shrimps, launched a textile home decor product in collaboration with Habitat.

Textile Home Decor Products Gaining Traction across Regions:

In developed countries, increase in rent class generation in metropolitan cities is predicted to be a key factor responsible for expanding the global market for textile home decor. Rising millennial renters, including couples as well as young families, who are looking for affordable home decor alternatives, are likely to contribute to market expansion.

Rise of the interior design business has opened the way for opulent and high-end home decor products that provide guests with a memorable experience. These luxurious and high-end items contribute to spiritual and aesthetic enjoyment, as well as the sophistication of the household's residents. Additionally, there has been noteworthy growth in the renovation of houses in different regions with certain homeware products such as decorative lighting, wooden and marble flooring, and eco-friendly furniture.

Sales of textile home decor products are rising on the back of the rent generation and growing demand for accommodation. Over 55% of the population in the world is urbanized, and prefers high standards of living. Besides, rise in government spending on infrastructural facilities has promoted market growth.

Home decoration product manufactures are continuously coming up with new improvised products due to rapidly changing customers' behavior. The difference in the fashion taste among the young generation and elderly population has provided high opportunity to manufacturers of home decor supplies.

Key Segments in Textile Home Decor Industry Survey:

· By Product Type :



Floor Coverings

Kitchen Linen

Bath/Toilet

Bed linen & Bedspread Others

· By Application :



Indoor Decor Outdoor Decor

· By Sales Channel :



Offline Channels



Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Independent Small Stores



Retail Stores

Other Sales Channels

Online Channels



Brand/Company's Website E-commerce platforms

· By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania Middle East Africa

