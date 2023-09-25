QNB Is Official Sponsor Of 'Made In Qatar 2023' Exhibition

Doha: The Qatar Chamber (QC) and Qatar National Bank (QNB) have recently signed a formal sponsorship agreement for the ninth edition of the 'Made in Qatar 2023' Exhibition.

The agreement was signed yesterday by Saleh bin Hamad Al Sharqi, General Manager of Qatar Chamber and Chairperson of the Exhibition's Technical Committee, and Khalid Ahmed Khalifa Al Sada, Senior Executive Vice President - Group Corporate and Institutional Banking, at the chamber's headquarters.

Held under the patronage of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the 'Made in Qatar' exhibition is organised by the Qatar Chamber in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MoCI) from November 29 to December 2 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

In statements, Saleh Al Sharqi expressed his gratitude to QNB Group for sponsoring and supporting the exhibition, saying:“We highly appreciate the QNB's keenness on enhancing and boosting the national industry, which significantly reflects its great efforts for developing the private sector and providing financial facilitations to business owners and entrepreneurs, particularly in all segments of the industrial sector.”

Al Sharqi highlighted the exhibition's role in promoting the national industry and facilitating communication among businessmen and entrepreneurs in the industrial sector, expressing the hope that the exhibition would contribute to the further development of the industrial sector, especially in the SME industries.

For his part, Khalid Ahmed Al Sada expressed his pleasure of the QNB's support for the expo as a formal sponsor, emphasizing its commitment to nurturing and supporting events that promote national products and contribute to economic development.

He noted that the QNB Group is keen on sponsoring the event due to its essential role in encouraging local production, promoting national products, and assisting Qatari industrial companies in marketing their products both locally and globally, contributing to increasing self-sufficiency ratios in various products.

He also underlined the Bank's continuous commitment towards supporting such events and exhibitions that contribute to enhancing local production and benefiting local economy and industry.