Chairman Of QMC Meets Algerian Ambassador

Doha: Chairman of Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) H E Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani met yesterday with Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to the State of Qatar H E Salah Attia. The meeting discussed media relations between the two countries and way to support and upgrade them.

