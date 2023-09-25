MOECC Organises Discussion Session In Cooperation With Global Green Growth Institute

New York: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MOECC), in cooperation with the Global Green Growth Institute, organised a discussion session on the sidelines of the Climate Ambition Summit, at the Microsoft building in New York City. In his speech at the beginning of the session, Assistant Undersecretary for Climate Affairs Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al-Sada spoke about the efforts made by the State of Qatar to enhance its climate ambitions, stressing the importance of the role of youth in achieving the country's aspirations as they represent the future.

For his part, Director General of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) Dr. Frank Rijsberman thanked Qatar for the constructive cooperation with the Global Green Growth Institute, pointing out the importance of increasing youth representation in implementing plans and proposing initiatives that contribute to the implementation of decisions. The session was moderated by Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa of the Global Green Growth Institute Dr. Mahamadou Tounkara. Youth were also represented by the session's moderator, student Badr Al Ammari.

The lively dialogue between youth from the Generation Sustainable Development Network in Qatar, the United States, Mexico, India and others led to an interesting exchange of opinions, views and ideas on a number of topics, which addressed the role of youth-led initiatives in driving climate action innovations, and what strategies can enable them to become climate activists.

The session discussed supporting and developing more youth-led projects to address climate challenges specific to local communities, given that climate change represents a global crisis, but its impact is often felt more acutely at the local level, in addition to many ideas about the role of technology in mobilizing youth to climate action and what digital tools and platforms can foster collaboration and knowledge sharing among young climate activists.