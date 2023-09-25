Platform To Employ Retirees In Private Sector Launched

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL) has launched“Istamer” platform for employing Qatari retirees wishing to work in the private sector, based on its commitment to investing valuable expertise and enhancing the presence of qualified national cadres in the private sector.

The unveiling of“Istamer” digital platform is a key component of promoting the National Program for Job Localisation in the Private Sector. Its purpose is to aid retired individuals who are keen on re-entering the workforce to find roles in private institutions aligned with their expertise.

The inauguration ceremony held yesterday was attended by Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Minister of Social Development and Family H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, President of Planning and Statistics Authority H E Dr. Saleh bin Mohammad Al Nabit, President of Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CSGDB) H E Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, and Secretary-General of the National Human Rights Committee H E Sultan bin Hassan Al Jamali.

Through this platform, retirees can set up profiles, enabling platform administrators to gauge the number of retirees keen on rejoining the workforce and assess their skill set and expertise. This will facilitate matching them with appropriate institutions or companies for potential employment.

The platform streamlines the entire recruitment process, from application submission to interviews and final job offers, all conducted online. This ensures transparency for job applicants regarding available roles in the private sector, while also offering businesses a broader pool of potential candidates during the hiring phase.

Addressing the event, Director of Qualifying & Skill Development at MoL, Abdulrahman Telfat said“Istamer” platform is the first of its kind in Qatar as it supports the feature of artificial intelligence.

He said that this comes in line with the ministry's desire to harness the information technology to achieve the objectives of the localisation programme in the private sector.

Telfat highlighted said since outlining its roles in 2021, the MoL has been dedicated to developing efficient strategies to boost the localisation of employment within the private sector. The objective is also to enhance training for national talents to elevate their productivity.

He emphasised that retirees are a significant asset to the national workforce in the private sector. As a result, MoL departments have been focused on creating an all-encompassing digital system to elevate the hiring rates of retirees in private sector organisations.

He pointed out that the platform is concerned with employing retired citizens voluntarily in private sector institutions and establishments, pointing out that retirees have accumulated experience that must be used within the framework of enhancing the presence of national cadres in private sector institutions.

Telfat said the platform will start receiving applications from retirees wishing to return to the labour market as of Sunday, September 24. He said the ministry invites retirees wishing to work to enter their data through the platform.

He also called on private sector companies and institutions to contribute to the success of the platform and provide appropriate job opportunities for retirees within their expertise, thus contributing to activating the role of retirees in economic development.

Moreover, he highlighted that the platform would not affect job prospects for job seekers. This is because it will operate in partnership with 300 entities, including government corporations, energy sector businesses, major companies, and public benefit private institutions. The platform will provide job opportunities specifically for retirees in various private sectors, including private education, private healthcare, hospitality and hotel industry, and private security.

He stressed that a retired citizen from civil or military authorities has the right to work in the private sector without his pension being affected, in accordance with the Social Insurance Law No. 1 of 2022 and the Military Retirement Law No. 2 of 2022.