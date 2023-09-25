New Specialist Services, Facilities Provide Advanced Care To PHCC, HMC Patients

Doha, Qatar: The remarkable growth of Qatar's public health sector has resulted in the opening of many new specialist services and facilities, enhancing the quality of care provided to patients.

In recent years, Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) and Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) have launched multiple new virtual and telemedicine services, health and wellbeing services, and specialist facilities.

“At PHCC we place great focus on preventive health and wellbeing services to support Qatar's population in staying healthy. Our Annual Health Checks, Nutrition Clinics and Smoking Cessation Clinics are all helping people live healthy lifestyles and lower their risk of ill health,” said Dr. Samya Al Abdulla, Senior Consultant of Family Medicine and Executive Director of Operations at PHCC.

“We have also significantly strengthened our oral health service provision through the National Adult Oral Health Screening Programme and Paediatric Dental Speciality Clinics have been launched in 19 primary health centres.”

Patients are also benefitting from more convenient access to healthcare services following the launch of many virtual and telemedicine services across PHCC and HMC, including: The National Mental Health Helpline – providing professional mental health care and support; HMC's Urgent Consultation Service – offering telephone consultations for urgent conditions without prior appointment; Telemedicine consultations – for various specialties at HMC and PHCC; Medication home delivery – convenient delivery service for medications from HMC and PHCC.

“As the main provider of specialist healthcare services in Qatar, delivering approximately 85 percent of hospital services in the country, HMC is committed to the continued expansion of specialist services and facilities across out hospital network,” said Dr. Yousuf Al Maslamani, Medical Director of Hamad General Hospital.