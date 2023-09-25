Artworks Using Children's Book Elements Debut At Fire Station

Doha, Qatar: Charlene Kasdorf, an accomplished illustrator with over a decade of residence and work in Qatar, has introduced an innovative artistic technique at the ongoing exhibition in the Fire Station.

This approach draws upon archival elements and aesthetics from children's books originating from the region, including Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, and others. Kasdorf's art deconstructs and repurposes these elements to create new characters and narratives.

Kasdorf, an alumni of the Artist in Residence (AIR) programme 7th edition, spoke passionately about her artistic journey. She expressed how the Fire Station provided her with unexpected opportunities to expand her horizons. Utilising the facility's fabrication lab, she ventured into 3-dimensional work, compared to her usual 2D illustrations.“It is fun,” she remarked with enthusiasm while speaking to reporters.

“Fire Station really enabled me to do something unexpected with it that I can mix [and] sort,” the Canadian artist explained.

The unique aspect of Kasdorf's artwork lies in its use of regional influences rather than relying on external sources from North America, Europe, or Asia. She found her muse in the Liwan Design Studios and Labs of Qatar Museums (QM), where she explored the library teeming with elements ideal for illustrators and animators.



Charlene Kasdorf

Moreover, she explained that the elements on her artwork can create“new kind of characters, and it's a fun process [for both] young, old – anybody can take [part] and stamp and reinvent, be fun and creative and explore.”

Her space at the exhibit invites everyone to create a character by reimagining the archives.“Stamp eyes, noses, mouths, and any other additional elements. Personalise your creation! Each of these stamps are deconstructed parts from the region's archival picture books. Rebuild, reinvent, and reimagine these elements to breathe contemporary life into them,” it said.

The artist is displaying two of her artworks entitled“Reimagine with Archives” and“Serene Obscurity,” both produced this year under the AIR programme.

She also underscored the importance of the AIR programme in fostering artistic growth. She praised the programme for providing a strong support system, including access to a fabrication lab and wood shop, which she utilised extensively and unexpectedly.

Currently,“The Present: The Future of the Past” exhibition at The Fire Station features the works of 31 alumni from the AIR programme, including Kasdorf. The showcase, hosted in Garage Gallery 3 and 4, will run until December 16. The exhibited pieces were crafted during the 2021-2022 (AIR 6) and 2022-2023 (AIR 7) residency periods.

The Fire Station's AIR programme, spanning nine months, empowers Qatar's artists across various disciplines.