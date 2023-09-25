Celebrating 25 Years Of Creative Excellence: A Glimpse Into Vcuarts Qatar's Anniversary Exhibition

Doha, Qatar: To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar) a Qatar Foundation partner university, is hosting a special alumni exhibition which is offering a fascinating insight into the talent that has emerged from the campus over the years.

The exhibition 'This sand is made of stars, this sea is made of pearls – Horizon Historiographies' curated by Dr. Hesperia Iliadou-Suppie, a Venice-based award-winning curator and museologist, showcases the creative and curatorial skills of 39 graduates representing the legacy of the over 1000 alumni family of VCUarts Qatar.

The exhibition at Performing Space at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art at Education City is open to the public and highlights the common themes that connect artists and their profound connection to Qatar's culture. One of the striking aspects of the exhibition is the recurring themes that emerge in the works of these talented alumni. Dr. Iliadou-Suppie, in an interview with The Peninsula, said that these themes often revolve around self-discovery, the profound connection between Qatari society and the sea, inspiration drawn from the land and historical architecture, and reflections on faith.

“We have 39 alumni presenting their work here. As curator, I saw that there were themes that were common in their work and in their way of being inspired by their own experiences, the cultural background of their country, Qatar itself,” said Dr. Iliadou-Suppiej.

Each piece of art has been thoughtfully selected to represent the qualities that VCUarts Qatar seeks to instill in its students.

Dr. Iliadou-Suppiej, with her extensive experience in the European art scene, and being an art and architectural historian and museologist, expressed her amazement at the depth and richness of the narratives presented by the artists. According to her it is testament to the creativity and artistic depth nurtured at VCUarts Qatar and a testament to the institution's commitment to excellence.

“I think each work of art presented here was chosen for that, because it presents different qualities. It represents most importantly what VCUarts Qatar as an educational institution that works in the creative future of Qatar has to give,” said Dr. Iliadou-Suppiej.

VCUarts Qatar's 25th-anniversary exhibition not only celebrates the artistic achievements of its alumni but also offers a glimpse into the dynamic and multicultural art scene in Qatar.

Dr. Iliadou-Suppiej said that the exhibition goes beyond being a showcase of Qatari creativity; it's indicative of the international nature of both VCUarts Qatar and Qatar itself. The exhibition features alumni from diverse cultural backgrounds, including Qatari artists who have achieved international recognition.

“This blend of cultures and artistic influences reflects the welcoming and inclusive nature of Qatar and its artistic community,” said Dr. Iliadou-Suppiej.

Dr. Iliadou-Suppiej also commended the team at VCUarts Qatar, emphasizing the collaborative effort that brought this exhibition to life. The strong sense of teamwork and commitment to artistic excellence underscored the importance of the institution in nurturing creative talent.

One of the significant takeaways from Dr. Iliadou-Suppiej's experience as the curator is her recognition of Qatar's deep connection to its historic culture and sacred traditions. She noted that this connection often seems to be fading in Europe, making Qatar's commitment to preserving its heritage unique and commendable.