(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Hirschi Seals Overall Title at Tour of Luxembourg
1. McNulty also climbs podium as UAE Team Emirates sweep top-10 2.
Marc Hirschi and UAE Team Emirates showed a lot of poise and control to take home the overall crown at the Tour of Luxembourg.
UAE Team Emirates controlled the pace at the head of affairs picking off bonus seconds and keeping an eye on their rivals on the circuit finish from Mersch to Luxembourg (177km).
Jan Christian and Felix Grossschartner controlled the pace in the final kilometres with Brandon McNulty and Diego Ulissi waiting in the wings to follow attacks. The stage was won by Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X) who slipped away on the final lap but was no threat to the overall classification which Hirschi took by 3'' over McNulty and 5'' to his nearest rival Ben Healy (Education First Easypost).
The Emirati squad also picked up the team prize to top-off a successful week.
Hirschi:“It was a very stressful stage. A big break went at the start which suited us but some of the other teams wanted to bring it back so it kept the speed high all day and it was hard. On the steep climb on the circuit I had to keep an eye on Healy as he was so close. In the end we kept the gap so I'm really happy. I had a very strong team with me who did amazing work and kept me relaxed even though Healy was so close. It's a race that suits me well and I'm delighted to finally win here.”
Stage 5 results
1.Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X) 4:07:25
2.Alex Aranburu (Movistar) +8''
3.Franck Bonnamour (AG2R Citroen) s.t
Final classification
1.Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) 17:15:11
2.Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) +3''
3.Ben Healy (Education First Easypost) +5''
5.Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) +35''
7.Felix Grossschartner (UAE Team Emirates) +39''
MENAFN25092023003092003082ID1107132623
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.