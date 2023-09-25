Jordan To Embrace Mix Of Mild Autumn, Warm Weather Throughout Week

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 25 (Petra) -- Jordan's diverse landscape is poised to experience a week of fluctuating temperatures and climatic patterns. On Monday, a predominantly mild autumnal ambiance is forecast to envelop the country, so most areas will enjoy comfortable temperatures. However, the Badia, the Jordan Valley, and the Dead Sea regions will see warmer conditions.
As we go from Tuesday through Thursday, the weather will maintain the theme of moderate, autumn-like conditions across most parts of the country. These days will offer respite from extreme temperatures, with pleasant conditions prevailing. Nevertheless, the Badia, Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and the coastal city of Aqaba will remain exceptions, enduring the heat.
Today's peak temperatures will be between 32 and 30 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 20 or even 18C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have warmer weather, with highs of 38C and lows of 26C.
MENAFN25092023000117011021ID1107132621
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.