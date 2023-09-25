Indo Tajikistan Film And Cultural Forum Launched To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi,6th Sept. 2023: In a historic and momentous initiative aimed at fostering deeper cultural bonds and strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations, the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), in collaboration with the Embassy of Tajikistan, proudly inaugurated the Indo-Tajikistan Film & Cultural Forum.
The launch of this significant forum, celebrated with great enthusiasm and camaraderie, took place at the Embassy of Tajikistan in New Delhi, heralding a new chapter in the already cordial and enduring relationship between India and Tajikistan.
His Excellency Lukmon Bobokalonzoda, Ambassador of Tajikistan to India, expressed his optimism for the future, stating,“India and Tajikistan have a wonderful relationship, and to enhance the value of our relations, we have planned to launch the Indo-Tajikistan Film and Cultural Forum to develop and promote relations between the two countries through art and culture. Today is an auspicious day as we embark on this remarkable journey.”
Spearheading this endeavour, Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI and the visionary founder of Noida Film City, was nominated as the Chair of the Indo-Tajikistan Film & Cultural Forum. His unparalleled dedication to the world of media and entertainment, coupled with his commitment to fostering international cooperation, made him the ideal candidate to lead this prestigious initiative.
In a touching gesture of mutual respect and collaboration, ICMEI and Sandeep Marwah presented the patronship of the Indo-Tajikistan Film & Cultural Forum to His Excellency Lukmon Bobokalonzoda, Ambassador of Tajikistan to India reaffirming their commitment to working hand-in-hand to promote cultural exchange, artistic collaboration, and mutual understanding between India and Tajikistan.
The Indo-Tajikistan Film & Cultural Forum will serve as a dynamic platform for artists, filmmakers, cultural enthusiasts, and diplomats from both nations to come together, share their unique perspectives, and create cultural bridges that transcend borders. Through a wide array of artistic endeavours, including film festivals, art exhibitions, music concerts, and more, the forum aims to celebrate the rich cultural tapestry of India and Tajikistan while nurturing enduring friendships and partnerships.
This initiative marks a significant milestone in the longstanding and amicable relations between India and Tajikistan, opening new avenues for cooperation, cultural exchange, and shared creativity.
