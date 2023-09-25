Arbor Metals Identifies New Pegmatite Outcrops At Jarnet Lithium Project, Quebec, Canada

This latest development has prompted the exploration team to allocate additional time and resources to this part of the program. The team is now focused on thoroughly examining and sampling these newfound pegmatite outcrops. Utilizing the state-of-the-art Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) laser spectrometer, the team will conduct in-depth analyses to refine and pinpoint drill targets.

President and CEO of Arbor , Mark Ferguson, expressed his enthusiasm for these discoveries, stating, "We are incredibly excited about identifying these pegmatite outcrops in our Jarnet Project. This development holds the potential to significantly impact both our current exploration program and the overall prospects of the Jarnet Lithium Project. Our team's dedication and skill in making these discoveries are commendable."

Arbor remains committed to conducting its exploration and mining activities with the utmost regard for environmental sensitivity and collaborating with local communities and Indigenous groups. The Company acknowledges the importance of responsible resource development in alignment with its corporate values.

The exploration team will continue its diligent work on-site, conducting further assessments and analyses, and the Company will provide updates as the program progresses.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo, a Director of Arbor and a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Arbor Metals Corp.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes. Arbor currently oversees three outstanding mineral projects.

The Jarnet lithium project , located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 47 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares. The Jarne project is contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization, representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.



