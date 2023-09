Annual Report And Accounts And Notice Of AGM

Mothercare plc ("the Company")

NOTICE OF AGM AND POSTING OF ANNUAL REPORT

Mothercare plc, the leading specialist global brand for parents and young children confirms that, on 25 September 2023, it posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 25 March 2023 together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting (“AGM”). The AGM will be held at 11.00am on 23 October 2023 at Westside 1, London Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 9TD.

Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy votes ahead of the meeting and appoint the chair of the AGM as their proxy. Shareholders are also invited to send questions relating to the business of the meeting by email to: to be received by 11.00 am on 19 October 2023.

Lynne Medini

Group Company Secretary

Mothercare plc

Investor and analyst enquiries to:

Mothercare plc Email:

Clive Whiley, Chairman

Andrew Cook, Chief Financial Officer

Numis Securities Limited Tel: 020 7260 1000

(NOMAD & Joint Corporate Broker)

Luke Bordewich

Henry Slater

Cavendish Capital Markets Tel: 020 7220 0500

(Joint Corporate Broker)

Carl Holmes

Media enquiries to:

MHP Email:

Rachel Farrington Tel: 020 3128 8613

Tim Rowntree