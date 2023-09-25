ITFC Discloses Amount Of Funds Allocated To Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The
International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) has provided
a total of $83.4 million to Azerbaijan between 2009 and 2013, Eng.
Hani Salem Sonbol, Chief Executive Officer of the International
Islamic Trade Finance Corporation and Acting Chief Executive
Officer of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the
Private Sector (ICD) (members of the Islamic Development Bank
(IsDB) Group), said in an exclusive interview with Trend , as he has
recently visited Azerbaijan.
"Over the years, ITFC has been a steadfast partner in
contributing to Azerbaijan's economic development. Between 2009 and
2013, ITFC demonstrated its commitment to Azerbaijan by providing a
total financing commitment of US$ 83.4 million. This substantial
financial support was strategically allocated to bolster the
private sector and empower small and medium-sized enterprises
(SMEs) within Azerbaijan. One of the key highlights of our support
has been the facilitation of Sharia-compliant trade solutions
through our partner banks in Azerbaijan. This enabled businesses in
the country to access innovative and ethical financial instruments,
aligning with Islamic finance principles," he said.
Hani Salem Sonbol noted that the visit to Azerbaijan carried
significant importance, as it underscored the deepening
collaboration between the International Islamic Trade Finance
Corporation and the Republic of Azerbaijan.
"Azerbaijan is a valued member country of ITFC, and we attach
great importance to strengthening our partnership. The primary
purpose of our visit was to engage in meaningful discussions with
representatives of the government of Azerbaijan. Together, we aimed
to assess the current state of our cooperation and chart a course
toward further enhancement within the framework of ITFC's trade
financing solutions and our Flagship Program, Trade Connect Central
Asia+ (TCCA+)," he said.
Hani Salem Sonbol went on to add that during this visit, ITFC
was poised to achieve several key outcomes, including signing a
trade finance agreement with a local bank.
"This agreement will serve as a testament to our commitment to
supporting the growth of trade and economic activities in
Azerbaijan. In addition to this, we also organized a three-day
Islamic Finance Workshop, which was set to provide valuable
insights into Islamic finance mechanisms and their applicability in
Azerbaijan. This workshop is a testament to ITFC's dedication to
capacity-building and knowledge sharing. From the Islamic
Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), our
sister organization, we explored opportunities to expand lines of
finance that can bolster the development of small and medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs) in Azerbaijan. SMEs play a crucial role in
driving economic growth and creating employment opportunities, and
our efforts align with Azerbaijan's vision for sustainable economic
development," he said.
Hani Salem Sonbol noted that this visit to Azerbaijan was not
only about strengthening the bilateral relationship but also about
facilitating tangible, on-the-ground initiatives.
"We are eager to continue working closely with our Azerbaijani
partners to realize these goals," he added.
