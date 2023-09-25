Azerbaijani Central Bank Modifies Some Coins

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The Central
Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has updated five-gapik coins into
circulation, Trend reports via the
CBA.
According to the CBA, on the reverse side of the updated coin,
elements of the new design include an image of the state emblem as
well as the year of the coin's issuance.
Other design elements and technical specifications have been
retained.
The updated five-gapik metal currency will be in circulation
alongside the currency notes of the same denomination that are
presently in use.
