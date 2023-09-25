Monday, 25 September 2023 09:56 GMT

Azerbaijani Central Bank Modifies Some Coins


9/25/2023 2:15:41 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has updated five-gapik coins into circulation, Trend reports via the CBA.

According to the CBA, on the reverse side of the updated coin, elements of the new design include an image of the state emblem as well as the year of the coin's issuance.

Other design elements and technical specifications have been retained.

The updated five-gapik metal currency will be in circulation alongside the currency notes of the same denomination that are presently in use.

