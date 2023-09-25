Kyrgyzstan Imposes Temporary Ban On Grain And Wheat Flour Exports

A corresponding document was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov. This measure has been taken to ensure food security and stabilize food prices in the market.

In early September, Kyrgyzstan imposed a ban on exporting hay, straw, compound feed, bran, cereal feed, barley, rice, and oats from the country. This temporary export ban also has a duration of six months.

At the same time, Kyrgyzstan increased its wheat imports during the first seven months of the current year. According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the country imported a total of 181,200 tons of wheat from January through July 2023, which is 1.6 times higher than the 109,500 tons imported during the same period in 2022.

Russia and Kazakhstan are the primary wheat suppliers to Kyrgyzstan, with the majority of the imported grains being wheat.