Kyrgyzstan Imposes Temporary Ban On Grain And Wheat Flour Exports

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 25. Kyrgyzstan
imposed a six-month ban on the export of grain, wheat, and wheat
flour from the country, Trend reports.
A corresponding document was signed by the Chairman of the
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov. This measure
has been taken to ensure food security and stabilize food prices in
the market.
In early September, Kyrgyzstan imposed a ban on exporting hay,
straw, compound feed, bran, cereal feed, barley, rice, and oats
from the country. This temporary export ban also has a duration of
six months.
At the same time, Kyrgyzstan increased its wheat imports during
the first seven months of the current year. According to the State
Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the country imported a total
of 181,200 tons of wheat from January through July 2023, which is
1.6 times higher than the 109,500 tons imported during the same
period in 2022.
Russia and Kazakhstan are the primary wheat suppliers to
Kyrgyzstan, with the majority of the imported grains being
wheat.
