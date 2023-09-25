Over Half Of Ukrainian Refugees In Czechia Faced Aggression - Poll

As reported by Ukrinform with reference to Vinegret.cz , this is evidenced by a survey run by the PAQ Research.

Participants were asked to say if they or any of their family members experienced verbal/physical attacks during their stay in the Czech Republic because they are from Ukraine.

More than half of the respondents (57%) answered that they had experienced some sort of verbal aggression because of their Ukrainian origin, while 5% reported they had been physically assaulted.

The authors of the study found that Ukrainians under the age of 40 are much more likely to be verbally attacked because of their origin (62%) than older people (30%). In addition, women face aggression more often than men.

The field where refugees work also plays a role, the study shows. Thus, in the field of services, 67% of Ukrainian workers experienced verbal attacks.

"The authors were alarmed by the fact that among the refugees who faced physical violence because of their origin, 14% were single parents with two or more children. It often refers to physical attacks between children. However, in single-parent families with two parents and several children, only 6% of respondents reported such an experience," the report states.

The study was run in June 2023, covering 1,425 refugee families – a total of 3,789 people, including 1,203 children aged 3 to 17.