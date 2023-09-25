1990 -- The UN Security Council adopted resolution 670 during a foreign minister-level meeting, imposing a tight air embargo on Iraq; Kuwait banned passenger and cargo flights to Iraq.

2005 -- Kuwait Society of Engineers joined membership of International Association of Project Managers during the 18th IAPM meeting in Paris.

2012 -- The Ministry of Communication put a cap of KD 48 for the fees of home subscriptions charged by internet service providers.

2012 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) inked a loan agreement with Egypt to the tune of KD 17 million (nearly USD 60 million) to finance phase II of the natural gas network project.

2014 -- Kuwait female athletes took part in the 17th Asian Games for the first time by contesting the triathlon competitions.

2018 -- Author Ismail Fahad Ismail passed away at age 78. He was a pioneer novelist and wrote for radio and television. Ismail was a literature critic and also member in both the Arab writers federation and the Kuwait Writers Association (KWA).

2022 -- Kuwait University (KU), kindergarten, and elementary school students returned to studying fulltime for the 2022-23 school-year post-COVID19 restrictions.

2022 -- Constitutional Court struck down lawsuit referred by court of appeal on the constitutionality of the law barring individuals from attaining a parliament seat if convicted of crimes related to expressing contempt towards religion or the Amir. (end) mbm.gta