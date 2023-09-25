Invitation To Skanska's Capital Markets Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to invite investors, analysts and financial media to our Capital Markets Day on November 21, 2023 in London.
Venue: 30 St Mary Axe (The Gherkin), London
Registration and lunch: 12:15 GMT
Presentations: 13:00 – 17:00 GMT, followed by mingle and light dinner
Session 1: Group and business streams (also live webcast)
Session 2: Business insights: Skanska UK, US Civil, Commercial Property Development (live audience only)
Site visit (optional): HS2 Euston station, 10:00 – 12:15 GMT
A warm welcome!
The Group Leadership Team and Investor Relations, Skanska AB
To participate, please register here by October 19 at the latest: group.skanska.com/investors/reports-publications/capital-market-activities/registration-to-skanska-s-capital-market-day/
For more information visit: group.skanska.com/investors/reports-publications/capital-market-activities/
For further information please contact:
Antonia Junelind, SVP Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 62 61
Karolina Cederhage SVP Communciations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (010) 448 08 80
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99
This and previous releases can also be found at .
The following files are available for download:
|
|
Invitation - Capital Markets Day
SOURCE Skanska
MENAFN25092023003732001241ID1107132554
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.