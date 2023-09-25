Invitation To Skanska's Capital Markets Day

Venue: 30 St Mary Axe (The Gherkin), London

Registration and lunch: 12:15 GMT

Presentations: 13:00 – 17:00 GMT, followed by mingle and light dinner

Session 1: Group and business streams (also live webcast)

Session 2: Business insights: Skanska UK, US Civil, Commercial Property Development (live audience only)

Site visit (optional): HS2 Euston station, 10:00 – 12:15 GMT

