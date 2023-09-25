Monday, 25 September 2023 09:55 GMT

Invitation To Skanska's Capital Markets Day


(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to invite investors, analysts and financial media to our Capital Markets Day on November 21, 2023 in London.

Venue: 30 St Mary Axe (The Gherkin), London

Registration and lunch: 12:15 GMT

Presentations: 13:00 – 17:00 GMT, followed by mingle and light dinner

Session 1: Group and business streams (also live webcast)

Session 2: Business insights: Skanska UK, US Civil, Commercial Property Development (live audience only)

Site visit (optional): HS2 Euston station, 10:00 – 12:15 GMT

A warm welcome!

The Group Leadership Team and Investor Relations, Skanska AB

To participate, please register here by October 19 at the latest: group.skanska.com/investors/reports-publications/capital-market-activities/registration-to-skanska-s-capital-market-day/

For more information visit: group.skanska.com/investors/reports-publications/capital-market-activities/

For further information please contact:

Antonia Junelind, SVP Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 62 61

Karolina Cederhage SVP Communciations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (010) 448 08 80

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

