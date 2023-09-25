Thought Industries Names Lauren Forrester To Vice President Global Demand Generation

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the leading external enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, today announced it has named Lauren Forrester as Vice President Global Demand Generation.

In this role, Lauren brings a wealth of experience to help drive global demand for enterprise learning solutions in customer, partner, and professional training programs.

Forrester brings 15 years of experience driving B2B demand generation in the tech industry. She has led marketing efforts with high performing demand generation marketing teams in Europe, North America, and Australia / New Zealand, guiding prospects from top-of-funnel leads to delighted customers. Prior to Thought Industries,

Forrester was Director of Marketing at Tealium, where she was a key player in driving marketing generated pipeline with YoY growth results.



"I'm thrilled to have Lauren join the team and lead our demand generation efforts," said Thought Industries President Robin Wadsworth. "The demand for external training solutions, and Thought Industries in particular, continues to grow around the world, and we're very lucky to have such an experienced leader helping us create a quality pipeline that converts to renewing customers."

"I couldn't pass up the opportunity to join the Thought Industries team and continue to build on the demand generation success they've had over the years," Forrester said. "It's been incredibly exciting to see Thought Industries expand their presence in EMEA, and I look forward to helping the team grow our presence in the External Training market."

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning with the industry's leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training.

The company was founded in 2013 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, the Thought Industries growing team builds and maintains the only learning platform with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher customer engagement, learner proficiency, and retention. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.

SOURCE Thought Industries