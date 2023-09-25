Food Safety Testing Market Growth | Size, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Forecast 2031

Food Safety Testing Market

The growing population, rise in incidence of food frauds, the growing economically motivated adulteration (EMA) owing to high competition.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Food Safety Testing Market by Technology (Agar culturing, PCR-based assay, Immunoassay-based, Others), by Food Tested (Meat and meat product, Dairy and dairy product, Cereals, grains, and pulses, Processed food, Others), by Type (Pathogen, Genetically modified organism (GMO), Chemical and toxin, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The food safety testing market size was valued at $18.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $37.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2031.

The growing population, rise in disposable income of consumers, rise in incidence of food frauds, the growing economically motivated adulteration (EMA) owing to high competition, and enhanced food safety testing drive the food safety testing market growth. However, a lack of necessary infrastructure for food safety control in the developing or poor nations, and a lack of communication between players in food safety testing market and their clients hinders the global market growth. On the other hand, introduction of new and cutting-edge techniques in food safety testing and various regulations on food safety, particularly in the developed economies will present new growth opportunities for the global food safety testing market in the coming years.

The food sample must undergo a number of tests, including those for food allergens, food chemicals, food contact tests, food contaminants, nutritional analysis & testing, GMOs, melamine contamination, microbiological tests, spiral plating for bacterial count, and others, to ensure that the food product is safe tends to be one of the food safety testing market trends to seek clients faith across the globe. Since each test is different and complex in nature, well-equipped laboratories with effective human, technological, and material resources are needed to execute such tests on every food sample.

By type, pathogen had the largest food safety testing market share in 2021 with a CAGR of 7.1%. In addition, quick pathogen testing methods have become very common in the food business. New developments in sensors, tests based on antibodies, and techniques for genetic amplification are a few of these techniques. Furthermore, traditional plating including enrichment requires longer duration than other methods, hence, such drawback in the method creates opportunities for the player to offer more enhanced service in this market . While preserving a high level of specificity and sensitivity, genetic amplification techniques such as PCR and nucleic acid sequence-based amplification have drastically decreased assay durations (NASBA). Whereas most antibody testing cannot, these techniques can discriminate between species that are closely related in the food safety testing market.

Based on technology, the PCR-based assay segment grabbed the highest share of nearly half of the overall food safety testing market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance in 2031. Moreover, the same segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2031. Polymerase chain reaction technology is used by the agricultural biotechnology sector at various stages of the product development. The approach is primarily used to assess the amount of genetically modified material contained in a product or verify the presence or absence of genetically modified material in a sample of the product.

Top Key Players:

Intertek Group Plc

SGS SA

TUV SUD AG

ALS Limited

Bio-Rad Laboratories

AsureQuality Ltd.

Eurofins Scientific

Bureau Veritas SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

DNV AS

The report analyzes these key players of the global food safety testing market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

North America to dominate the market by 2031

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global food safety testing market and is likely to dominate in terms of revenue in 2031. This is due to the prevalence of public health burden of foodborne illnesses in the state of Mississippi (MS). The market in Asia-Pacific, however, is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in disposable income of consumers and the high demand for effective food safety testing. The prevalence of improper usage of pesticide in developing countries such as India and China are expected to contribute to the growth of the food safety testing market.

Key findings of the study

On the basis of technology, the PCR-based assay segment is estimated to witness a significant growth in the food safety testing market analysis, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of food-tested, the processed food segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, pathogen segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, North America was the dominant region in 2021, occupying a major share of the food safety testing industry.

