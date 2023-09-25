Honorary Consul Of Kyrgyzstan In Finland Names Key Sectors Of Strong Bilateral Relations (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Finland and
Kyrgyzstan have cultivated cooperation across various public and
private sectors, Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan in Finland, Petri
Numminen, told Trend .
He said that over the years, institutions and companies have
established enduring partnerships, primarily in the following
areas:
Environmental institutes and legislation;
Meteorological cooperation;
Geological collaboration;
Aid for Trade initiatives with UNDP;
Promotion of human rights and access to justice with
UNDP;
Infrastructure planning and supervision;
Reciprocal governmental and parliamentary visits;
Mutual business seminars and visits;
Boosting tourism;
Water management technology;
Mining technology;
Fish farming.
"While this list isn't exhaustive, these areas have witnessed
increased activity in recent years. Several companies are also
engaged in facilitating import and export activities between the
two countries," Petri Numminen pointed out.
He noted that many public sector projects, which are still
ongoing, were initiated more than two decades ago. However,
commercial cooperation has seen significant growth since 2016,
marked by the first business forum between Finland and Kyrgyzstan
(in August 2023).
"This forum, organized by the Honorary Consulate of Kyrgyzstan
in Finland, the Embassy of Finland for Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan,
and the UNDP Aid for Trade project, was a turning point.
Subsequently, numerous ministerial, governmental, parliamentary,
and business delegation visits and meetings have taken place,
fostering close institutional and personal relationships that
facilitate communication and further bilateral collaboration,"
Numminen said.
"I have organized three business forums in Bishkek since 2016 in
collaboration with the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland and
the UNDP Aid for Trade project. Our Kyrgyz partners have been the
Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Ministry for Economy, and the
National Agency for Investment," he said.