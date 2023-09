"The West Carpathian Marathon took place today. About half a thousand participants from 18 regions of Ukraine joined the first marathon in the western region. We would like to remind you that 100% of the contributions of everyone who joined the West Carpathian Marathon will be transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration posted on Facebook .







































As noted, the main distance was 42.2 km. There were also team relays, 1 km distance, and a children's race.

The Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration hopes that this event will become annual, will help popularize sports and a healthy lifestyle, and open Zakarpattia region, its beauty and charms to all of Ukraine and the world.