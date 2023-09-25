Assessing The Negative Consequences Of Globalization

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Globalization may have brought common economic prosperity and improved welfare worldwide at first; now, however, it has more cons than pros.
This is mainly due to the so-called chain effect.
Because of the interconnectedness of economies, a problem in one country can have wide ramifications and lead to recessions and other adverse effects on a global scale.
The bursting of the dotcom bubble in the late 1990s, the real-estate bubble in 2008, and the European debt crisis in 2009 are excellent examples of this phenomenon.
MENAFN25092023000159011032ID1107132229
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.