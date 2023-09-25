England & Company Expands To Singapore

SINGAPORE and HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- England & Company, an independent investment bank based in the United States, announced today it has established an office in Singapore to extend the firm's corporate advisory business in the Asia-Pacific region. The Singapore office complements England's four U.S. offices which are strategically located in Houston, New York, San Diego, and Washington, DC.

Managing Director Patrick O'Shea

Managing Director Kiat Tan

England's Singapore office is led by Patrick O'Shea, who most recently served as a Managing Director in the firm's New York office. While at England, O'Shea has provided M&A and capital raising advisory services to an array of Energy, Industrial, Logistics, and Technology companies. Prior to joining England in 2011, O'Shea was a senior investment banker with JP Morgan in New York and Tokyo, and a member of Merrill Lynch's technology investment banking team in New York.

England also announced that Kiat Tan joined the firm's Singapore Office earlier this year. Tan has broad international experience in M&A, corporate development strategy, restructuring, and institutional fundraising. He has worked across Asia and in the UK for investment banks, professional services firms, and multinational corporations, focusing on the Consumer, Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrial, and Real Estate sectors. Prior to joining England, Tan led institutional fundraising activities for Folk Developments, a UK residential real estate development company; served as Head of M&A and Investments for Nippon Paint Group, a global paint and coatings company; and was Head of M&A Advisory in Singapore for Avista Houlihan Lokey. Tan received his undergraduate degree from De Montfort University, an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Strategic Management from the Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford.

"We are eager to build on 20-years of success by growing our international footprint and enhancing our capabilities for cross-border activity through our expanded office in Singapore," said Craig England, CEO of England & Company. "Over the past decade, Patrick has demonstrated his skill as a strategic advisor to our diverse client base in the United States. Kiat is a proven investment banker with deep relationships and many years of experience throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Our team in Singapore will provide superior guidance to our clients around the world as they pursue strategic acquisitions, divestitures, partnerships, and financings in Asia."

O'Shea commented, "I am excited to lead England & Company's expansion in Singapore. This is a vibrant and diverse market, and we see a tremendous opportunity to provide our industry-focused M&A advisory and private financing services to entrepreneurs, family offices, sovereign wealth funds, established corporations, and the growing private equity and venture capital community in the Asia-Pacific region."

Tan added, "with its collaborative culture and deep industry knowledge, England & Company is well positioned to fill a significant void in Singapore as an established and highly experienced American investment bank focused on creating growth opportunities for middle-market and large-cap companies throughout both Asia and North America."

England & Company is an independent investment bank focused on providing financial advice on mergers, acquisitions,

restructurings, and capital raising to growth companies, established corporations, private equity firms, and other institutional investors globally. England serves its clients located throughout the world from its offices in Houston, New York, San Diego, Washington, DC, and Singapore.

Securities transactions in the United States are conducted through England Securities, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer. Corporate finance advisory activities in Singapore are conducted through England & Company Corporate Advisory (Asia) Pte., Ltd., an Exempt Corporate Finance Advisor.