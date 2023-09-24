Cauchari Mineral Resource And Ore Reserve Update And Project Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE) (“ Allkem” or“ the Company” ) is pleased to announce a project update to its wholly owned Cauchari lithium brine project located in Jujuy Province in Argentina. Allkem has reviewed and updated the project Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, project cost and schedule estimates, and project economics from the October 2019 Technical Report ( “previous study” ) released before Orocobre Limited acquired 100% of Advantage Lithium Corporation in April 2020. HIGHLIGHTS Financial Metrics

25,000 tonnes per annum of lithium carbonate production capacity

Material ~200% increase in Pre-tax Net Present Value (“ NPV ”) to US$2.52 billion from US$0.84 billion in the previous study at a 10% discount rate. The Post-tax NPV at 10% discount rate is US$1.37 billion. Cash operating margin stayed constant at ~85%, with the increased realised price projections being proportionally offset by increased operating costs. Operating costs increased from US$3,560 per tonne LCE to US$4,081 per tonne lithium carbonate equivalent (“ LCE ”) due to material increases in the price of soda ash, lime, natural gas and employment costs since the previous study

Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve

Total Mineral Resource Estimate of 5.95 million tonnes (“ Mt ”) LCE, a 6% decrease from the previous estimate in 2019 due to slight changes in mining parameters Total Ore Reserve Estimate of 1.13 Mt LCE supporting a 30-year project life based on Ore Reserves only, a 11% increase from the previous statement due to a revised point of reference for Ore Reserve reporting of 'brine pumped to the evaporation ponds' Project Cost and Schedule Update

Increase in the development capital cost estimate ( “CAPEX” ) from US$446 million in the previous study to US$659 million, for mechanical completion, representing a 48% increase Substantial mechanical completion, pre-commissioning and commissioning activities are expected by H1 CY27 with first production expected in H2 CY27 and ramp up expected to take 1 year Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Martin Perez de Solay commented

“The updated study results clearly demonstrate the value of the Cauchari Project on a stand-alone basis. With the study update being based on the historic work performed by Advantage Lithium Corporation we do see substantial opportunities to integrate this asset into our Olaroz complex. These opportunities would likely reduce capital and operating costs and these are being explored as part of our Olaroz Stage 3 expansion studies.” PROJECT BACKGROUND Allkem is developing the Cauchari Project ( “the project” ) on the Cauchari Salar which is located in the Puna region, 230 kilometres west of the city of San Salvador de Jujuy in Jujuy Province of northern Argentina at an altitude of 3,900 metres (m) above sea level. The property is to the south of Olaroz near a paved Hwy that connects to the international border with Chile (80 km to the west) and the major mining centre of Calama and the ports of Antofagasta and Mejillones in northern Chile, both major ports for the export of mineral commodities and import of mining equipment. The Cauchari deposit lies within the“lithium triangle”, an area encompassing Chile, Bolivia and Argentina that contains a significant portion of the world's estimated lithium resources (Figure 1).



Figure 1: Cauchari project location

The Cauchari tenements cover 28,906 ha and consist of 22 minas which were initially applied for on behalf of South American Salars (“ SAS” ). SAS is a joint venture company with the beneficial owners being Advantage Lithium (“ AAL ”) with a 75% interest and La Frontera with a 25% stake. La Frontera and AAL are 100% owned by Allkem Limited. The Project is not known to be subject to any environmental liabilities. The Project is a planned lithium brine mining and processing facility that will produce lithium carbonate. Allkem has reviewed and updated the project Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, project cost and schedule estimates, and project economics from the previous technical report dated October 2019 released before Orocobre Limited acquired 100% of Advantage Lithium Corporation in April 2020. This project update of the Cauchari Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves indicate potential for a 25,000 tonne per annum (“ tpa” ) lithium carbonate processing facility with a life expectancy of 30 years. The wellfield, brine distribution, evaporation ponds, waste (wells and ponds) and process plant cost estimates are Association for the Advancement of Cost Engineering ( “AACE” ) AACE Class 4 +30% / - 20% with no escalation of costs. Lithium production has not commenced at the Cauchari site, however an update to the pre-feasibility study (“ PFS ”) has been completed for Cauchari. GEOLOGY & MINERALISATION Salar de Cauchari is a mixed style salar, with a halite nucleus in the centre of the Salar overlain with up to 50 m of fine grained (clay) sediments. The halite core is interbedded with clayey to silty and sandy layers. The Salar is surrounded by relative coarse grained alluvial and fluvial sediments. These fans demark the perimeter of the actual Salar visible in satellite images and at depth extend towards the centre of the Salar where they form the distal facies with an increase in sand and silt. At depth (between 300 m and 600 m) a deep sand unit has been intercepted in several core holes in the SE Sector of the Project area. The brines from Salar de Cauchari are solutions nearly saturated in sodium chloride with an average concentration of total dissolved solids ( “TDS” ) of 290 g/l. The average density is 1.19 g/cm3. Components present in the Cauchari brine are potassium, lithium, magnesium, calcium, chloride, sulphate, bicarbonate and boron. MINERAL RESOURCE AND ORE RESERVE ESTIMATES Brine Mineral Resource Estimate Atacama Water was engaged to estimate the lithium Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves in brine for various areas within the Salar de Cauchari basin in accordance with the 2012 edition of the JORC code (“ JORC 2012 ”). Although the JORC 2012 standards do not address lithium brines specifically in the guidance documents, Atacama Water followed the NI 43-101 guidelines for lithium brines set forth by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM 2014) which Atacama Water considers complies with the intent of the JORC 2012 guidelines with respect to providing reliable and accurate information for the lithium brine deposit in the Salar de Cauchari. A lithium cut-off grade of 300 mg/L was utilised based on a projected lithium carbonate price of US$20,000 per tonne over the entirety of the LOM. The total revised Mineral Resource estimate of 5.95 Mt LCE (detailed in Table 1) reflects a 5.6% total decrease to the prior Mineral Resource of 6.30 Mt LCE (Table 2). This decrease relates to the use of a cut-off grade in the estimation of mineral resources. The different Mineral Resource categories were assigned based on available data and confidence in the interpolation and extrapolation possible given reasonable assumptions of both geologic and hydrogeologic conditions. Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource; totalling 160.9 km2, are displayed in Figure 2. Figure 2: Location section of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Lithium Mineral Resources

Table 1: Cauchari Mineral Resource Estimate at August 2023

Category Brine volume Average Li In Situ Li Li 2 CO 3

Equivalent Li 2 CO 3

Variance to 2019 m3 mg/l tonnes Tonnes % Measured 6.5 x 108 527 345,000 1,850,000 0% Indicated 1.1 x 109 452 490,000 2,600,000 -12% Measured & Indicated 1.8 x 109 476 835,000 4,450,000 -7% Inferred 6.0 x 108 473 285,000 1,500,000 0% Total 2.4 x 10 9 475 1,120,000 5,950,000 -6% The Competent Person(s) for these Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves estimate is Atacama Water Comparison of values may not add up due to rounding or the use of averaging methods Lithium is converted to lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) with a conversion factor of 5.323 The cut-off grade used to report Cauchari Mineral Resources is 300 mg/l Mineral Resources that are not Ore Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, there is no certainty that any or all of the Mineral Resources can be converted into Ore Reserves after application of the modifying factors

Table 2: Cauchari Mineral Resource Estimate at April 2019

Category Brine volume Average Li In Situ Li Li 2 CO 3

Equivalent m3 mg/l tonnes Tonnes Measured 6.5 x 108 527 345,000 1,850,000 Indicated 1.2 x 109 452 550,000 2,950,000 Measured & Indicated 1.9 x 109 476 900,000 4,800,000 Inferred 6.0 x 108 473 280,000 1,500,000 Total 2.5 x 10 9 475 1,180,000 6,300,000 Note: The reader is cautioned that Mineral Resources are not Ore Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Values are inclusive of Ore Reserve estimates, and not“in addition to”



Additional information for the resource estimation can be found in the Annexures.

Brine Ore Reserve Estimate

Proved Reserves were derived from the Measured Resources in the NW wellfield area during the first seven years of production (with production in the NW extending for 9 years). Lithium Ore Reserves derived after Year 7 from the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources in the NW and SE wellfield areas were categorized as Probable Reserves. Results of a separate model simulation to evaluate the potential effect of the proposed neighbouring LAC brine production (according to LAC Updated Feasibility Study of January 2020) showed that there is no material impact on the Cauchari Reserve Estimate. Table 3 shows the Ore Reserve Estimate for the Cauchari Project.

It is the opinion of the CP that the FEFLOW model provides a reasonable representation of the hydrogeological setting of the Project area and that the model is adequately calibrated to be an appropriate tool to estimate the Proved and Probable Reserves reported hereinafter. To the extent known by the CP, there are no known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socioeconomic, marketing, political or other relevant factors that could affect the Ore Reserve estimate which are not discussed in this Report.

The revised Ore Reserve Estimate of 1.13 Mt LCE supporting a 30-year project life based on Ore Reserves only, an 11% increase from the previous statement due to a revised point of reference for Ore Reserve reporting of 'brine pumped to the evaporation ponds.' Process efficiency factors were considered in the previous estimate, while the current reserve is reported from a point of reference of brine pumped to the evaporation ponds.

Table 3: Cauchari Project Reserve Estimate at 30 June 2023

Category Year Brine Vol (Mm 3 ) Average Lithium Grade (mg/L) Lithium (kt) Li 2 CO 3 Equivalent (kt) Proved 1-7 76 571 43 231 Probable 8-30 347 485 169 897 Total 1-30 423 501 212 1,128

The Competent Person(s) for these Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves estimate is Atacama Water.Comparison of values may not add up due to rounding or the use of averaging methods.Lithium is converted to lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) with a conversion factor of 5.323.The cut-off grade used to report Cauchari Ore Reserves is 300 mg/l.Mineral Resources that are not Ore Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, there is no certainty that any or all of the Mineral Resources can be converted into Ore Reserves after application of the modifying factors.The Lithium Ore Reserve Estimate represents the lithium contained in the brine produced by the wellfields as input to the evaporation ponds. Brine production initiates in Year 1 from wells located in the NW Sector. In Year 9, brine production switches across to the SE Sector of the Project.Approximately 25% of M+I Mineral Resources are converted to Total Ore Reserves.Potential environmental effects of pumping have not been comprehensively analysed at the PFS stage. Additional evaluation of potential environmental effects will be done as part of the next stage of evaluation.Additional hydrogeological test work will be required in the next stage of evaluation to adequately verify the quantification of hydraulic parameters in the Archibarca fan area and in the Lower Sand unit as indicated by the sensitivity analysis carried out on the model results. Ore Reserves are derived from and included within the M&I Mineral Resources in the Mineral Resource Table 1 above.

Indicated Mineral Resources of 894,000t LCE contained in the West Fan Unit are not included in this PFS production profile. There is a reasonable prospect that through additional hydrogeological test work Inferred Resources in the Lower Sand Units will be converted to M+I Mineral Resources.

BRINE EXTRACTION AND PROCESSING

Brine Extraction

Lithium bearing brine hosted in pore spaces within sediments in the salar will be extracted by pumping using a series of production wells to pump brine to evaporation ponds for its concentration. Extraction of brine does not require open pit or underground mining.

Based on the results of the pumping tests carried out for the Project, the brine extraction from Salar de Cauchari will take place by installing and operating two conventional production wellfields. The brine production will take place initially from a wellfield in the NW Sector immediately adjacent to the evaporation ponds on the Archibarca Fan from Year 1 through to Year 9. After Year 9 it is planned that the brine production will shift to a second wellfield constructed in the SE Sector (Figure 3).





Figure 3: Location map of NW and SE wellfield



The combined production from the NW wellfield will ramp up from 170 l/s in Year 1 to approximately 460 l/s in Year 8. It is expected that pumping rates of individual wells in the NW wellfield will vary between 20 l/s and 30 l/s so that up to 22 wells may be required to meet the overall brine production requirements. The NW production wells are located on the main access roads between the evaporation ponds and will be drilled and completed to a depth of approximately 360 m in the lower brine aquifer of the Archibarca fan. The upper part of the production wells through the Archibarca fresh to brackish water aquifer will be entirely cemented and sealed to an approximate depth of 140 m to avoid any freshwater inflow into the wells. Below 140 m depth the wells will be completed with 12-inch diameter production casing. The wells will be equipped with submersible pumping equipment. It is planned that the NW production wells will discharge immediately into evaporation ponds No 1 and No 2 without intermediate boosting or storage requirements.

As a general overview of the process, the brine that feeds the lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) Plant is obtained from the two brine production wellfields.

The brine is pumped to the evaporation ponds, designed to crystallize mainly halite and some glauber salt, glaserite, silvite and borate salts. At certain points slaked lime is added to the brine, which removes a large part of the Magnesium (Mg) as magnesium hydroxide. The Calcium (Ca) is precipitated as gypsum, thus also removing dissolved sulphate (SO4). After the evaporation ponds, the brine is fed to the Li2CO3 plant, where, through a series of purification processes, solid lithium carbonate is obtained, to be shipped according to the final customer requirements. A general process flow diagram is shown in Figure 4.





Figure 4: Process Overview Diagram



The brine is concentrated until it reaches a Li concentration of 7,000 mg/l. An overall evaporation ponds and lithium carbonate plant recovery of 66% for lithium is modelled based on industrial operational results. A more detailed description of the process for both the evaporation ponds and the lithium carbonate plant are presented below.

The Cauchari Project will include the design and installation of production wells, evaporation ponds and a processing plant to obtain 25,000 tpa of battery grade lithium carbonate (Li2CO3). A general block diagram of the process is shown in Figure 5.





Figure 5: General Block Diagram for the Process



The lithium carbonate plant is a chemical facility that receives the concentrated brine from the evaporation ponds and, through a series of chemical processes, generates lithium carbonate battery grade in a solid form. All impurities that are still left in the brine after the evaporation ponds are removed in the lithium carbonate plant, through specific stages described below.

The first stage of the lithium carbonate plant is the calcium and magnesium removal stage. A solution of soda ash and slaked lime are added to the concentrated brine from the evaporation ponds in an agitated reactor. Mg and Ca will precipitate as magnesium hydroxide (Mg(OH)2) and calcium carbonate (CaCO3). The slurry is then filtered, and the Mg and Ca free brine is sent to the next stage. The solids obtained from the filtering stage are re-pulped and sent directly to the first sludge pond.

The lithium rich brine is fed to an ion exchange stage, to remove remaining calcium, magnesium, and any other di/tri valent metals in the brine. The impurity free brine is then sent to carbonation reactors. Here the addition of a soda ash solution and high temperatures result in lithium carbonate precipitating (technical grade), which is filtered on a belt filter, repulped and centrifuged. This can be directly dried and sold as technical grade. In order to obtain battery grade, the pulp is transported to another purification stage. The mother liquor generated from the belt filter is recycled to the ponds in order to recover the remaining lithium.

The purification stage consists of the generation of lithium bicarbonate through the reaction in agitated reactors of the solid lithium carbonate and gaseous CO2 at low temperature. The lithium bicarbonate is much more soluble in water than lithium carbonate, allowing the separation from any residual soluble and insoluble impurities. With the use of an IX stage utilizing a specific selective resin, any boron and/or di/tri valent metals left in the solution are removed, and a highly pure bicarbonate solution is fed to a desorption stage. With the increase of temperature (up to 80°C) the CO2 is desorbed, and solid lithium carbonate is re-precipitated. The slurry is centrifuged, dried, reduced in size (milled) and packaged in maxibags, to be finally transported to clients.

SITE LAYOUT & INFRASTRUCTURE

Physical areas included on the Project are shown in Figure 6 and Figure 7:



NW and SE evaporation ponds and Liming Plant

NW brine wellfield (Archibarca location)

SW brine wellfield

Alluvial production wells are located southeast of the Project area

Liming plant ponds (decantation ponds)

Industrial facilities area Harvested salt stockpile areas



The brine production wellfields will be located on two sectors of the Salar de Cauchari, one in the Archibarca area, near and among the initial evaporation ponds and another located south-east of this location. Initially, and up to year four (4) of the operation, the evaporation ponds will cover an area of approximately 10.5 million m2. The brine lithium concentration decreases from 580 mg/l to 545 mg/l by Year 5 of the operation, and an increase to 11.3 million m2 in pond area is required. By Year 10, the average brine lithium concentration decreases to 491 mg/l and requires the final increase of the evaporation ponds area to 12.2 million m2.





Figure 6: Main physical areas and roads of the Project



Temporary and permanent facilities are contemplated in the Project for the industrial area. The industrial facilities area for the Project will be located in the NW Sector of the Project on the Archibarca fan, and will include:



Lithium carbonate plant

Auxiliary services:



Reagent storage



Plant supply storage (gas, CO2, compressed air, fuel)



Water Treatment Plant



Access control area



Electrical rooms (Electrical generators)

Boiler room

Warehouses

Truck workshop

Administrative building and laboratory

Workers' camp Temporary contractors' installations





Figure 7: Detail of main installations for the Project



FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Development Capital and Operating Costs

Project CAPEX for 25,000 tpa lithium carbonate is estimated to be US$659 million. Further details are summarised in Table 4.

Costs estimates and economic assessments for the 25,000 tpa processing facility are at a AACE Class 4 +30% / - 20% level with no escalation of costs.

The Cauchari Project is at Pre-Feasibility Study phase.

The capital cost estimate was prepared by Worley Chile S.A. and Worley Argentina S.A. (collectively, Worley) in collaboration with Allkem. The estimate includes capital cost estimation data developed and provided by Worley, Allkem, and current estimates.

The capital cost was broken into direct and indirect costs.

Table 4: Summary of Development Capital Cost

Development Capital Cost Units Total Direct Cost Brine Extraction Wells US$M 16 Evaporation Ponds US$M 146 Brine Treatment Plant US$M 18 Lithium Carbonate Plant US$M 105 General Services US$M 110 Infrastructure US$M 40 Additional Camps US$M 15 Total Direct CAPEX US$M 450 EPCM + Owners Cost + Others + Contingency US$M 209 TOTAL CAPEX US$M 659

Operating cost is estimated to be US$4,081 per tonne LCE. No inflation or escalation provisions were included. Subject to the exceptions and exclusions set forth in this Report, the aggregate annual Operating Cost for Cauchari is summarised in Table 5. Reagents represent the largest operating cost category, then labour followed by operations and maintenance.

Table 5: Summary of Operating Cost

Operating Cost Units Total Reagents US$/t LCE 2,158 Labour US$/t LCE 674 Energy US$/t LCE 235 General and Administration US$/t LCE 596 Consumables and Materials US$/t LCE 243 Transport and Port US$/t LCE 175 TOTAL OPERATING COST US$/ t LCE 4,081 Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding

Lithium carbonate price forecast

Lithium has diverse applications including ceramic glazes, enamels, lubricating greases, and as a catalyst. Demand in traditional sectors grew by approximately 4% CAGR from 2020 to 2022. Dominating lithium usage is in rechargeable batteries, which accounted for 80% in 2022, with 58% attributed to automotive applications. Industry consultant, Wood Mackenzie (“ Woodmac ") estimates growth in the lithium market of 11% CAGR between 2023-2033 for total lithium demand, 13% for automotive, and 7% for other applications.

Historical underinvestment and strong EV demand have created a supply deficit, influencing prices and investment in additional supply. Market balance remains uncertain due to project delays and cost overruns. The market is forecast to be in deficit in 2024, have a fragile surplus in 2025, and a sustained deficit from 2033.

Prices have fluctuated in 2022-2023, with factors like plateauing EV sales, Chinese production slowdown, and supply chain destocking influencing trends. Woodmac notes that battery grade carbonate prices are linked to demand growth for LFP cathode batteries and are expected to decline but rebound by 2031. Lithium Hydroxide's growth supports a strong demand outlook, with long-term prices between US$25,000 and US$35,000 per ton (real US$ 2023 terms).

PROJECT ECONOMICS

An economic analysis was developed using the discounted cash flow method and was based on the data and assumptions for capital and operating costs detailed in this report for brine extraction, processing and associated infrastructure. The evaluation was undertaken on a 100% equity basis.

The basis of forecast lithium carbonate pricing was provided by Woodmac for the period 2023 to 2035, with a longer-term price of US$28,000/t and US$26,000/t used for battery grade and technical grade lithium carbonate from 2035 onwards.

The current Jujuy Provincial Mining royalty is limited to 3% of the mine head value of the extracted ore, calculated as the sales price less direct cash costs related to exploitation and excluding fixed asset depreciation.

The key assumptions and results of the economic evaluation are displayed in Tables 6 below.

Table 6: Key assumptions utilised in the project economics

Assumption Units Stage 1 Project Life Estimate Years 30 Discount Rate (real) % 10 Provincial Royalties 1,2 % of LOM net revenue 3.0 Corporate Tax2 % 35 Annual Production3 tonnes LCE 25,000 CAPEX US$M 659 Operating Cost US$/tonne LCE 4,081 Average Selling Price4 FOB US$/tonne LCE 27,066

1 Provincial royalty agreement at 3.0%, export duties, incentives and other taxes are not shown.

2 There is a risk that the Argentina Government may, from time to time, adjust corporate tax rates, export duties and incentives that could impact the Project economics.

3 Based on 100% battery grade lithium carbonate production.

4 Based on price forecast provided from Wood Mackenzie and targeted production grades stated in Footnote 3 above.

The study update demonstrates strong financial outcomes with a pre-tax NPV at a 10% discount rate of US$2.52 billion, this represents a ~200% increase from US$0.84 billion in the previous study.

Further project economics are summarised in Table 7.

Table 7: Summary of financials over a 30-year project life

Financial Summary Units Total NPV @ 10% (Pre-tax) US$M 2,523 NPV @ 10% (Post-tax) US$M 1,366 IRR (Pre-tax) % 32.6 IRR (Post-tax) % 23.9 Payback Period1 Years 3.3 Development Capital Intensity US$ / tpa LC 26,376

1 Payback period is from date of first commercial production

Sensitivity Analysis

As displayed in Table 7 above, the Cauchari pre-feasibility study update demonstrates strong financial outcomes with a post-tax NPV at 10% discount rate of US$1,366 million and post-tax IRR of 23.9%. Figure 8 analyses the impact on post-tax NPV when pricing, operating cash costs and development CAPEX fluctuate between +/- 25 %.





Figure 8: NPV Sensitivity Analysis



Funding

Funding is expected to be provided through one or more of the following:



existing corporate cash;

existing or new corporate debt or project finance facilities; Cashflow from operations

ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL IMPACTS

Environmental Liabilities

The Project tenements are not subject to any known environmental liabilities. There have been historical ulexite / borax mining activities adjacent to the Project in the north of the Salar. These mining operations are generally limited to within three metres of the surface, and it is assumed that these borax workings will naturally be reclaimed when mining is halted due to wet season inflows.

Base line studies

The Project has successfully completed various environmental studies required to support its exploration programs between 2011 and the present. The last Environmental Impact Assessment approval was in 2017 for the exploration stage.

In September 2019 the Project submitted an Environmental Baseline for the Exploitation stage which to date is under evaluation by the provincial mining authority.

All the Environmental Impact Assessments are submitted to the Provincial Mining Directorate and subject to a participatory evaluation and administrative process with provincial authorities (Indigenous People Secretariat, Water Resources Directorate, Environmental Ministry, Economy, and Production Ministry, among others) and communities of influence, until the final approval resolution is obtained.

In the case of Cauchari, the evaluation process is carried out with the participation and dialogue of the indigenous communities of Manantiales de Pastos Chicos, Olaroz Chico, Huancar, Termas de Tuzgle de Puesto Sey, Catua, Paso de Jama and Susques.

The Project has submitted an initial mine closure plan within the Exploitation Environmental Impact Assessment which is still under evaluation.

Permit Status

Exploration and mining activities are subject to regulatory approval following an environmental impact assessment (“EIA”), before initiating disturbance activities. The CPs understand that Allkem (previously Advantage Lithium) obtained all required approvals for the exploration drilling and testing programs in the Salar.

Allkem is currently in the process of renewing and maintaining required exploration-related permits while awaiting approval of exploitation permitting. Further permits will be required once exploitation is initialised.

There are no insurmountable risks identified at this time that could cause the project to not proceed into potential exploitation.

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.

Allkem Limited

ABN 31 112 589 910

Level 35, 71 Eagle St

Brisbane, QLD 4000 Investor Relations & Media Enquiries

Andrew Barber

M: + 61 418 783 701 E:

Phoebe Lee

P: +61 7 3064 3600 E : Connect





+61 7 3064 3600



