HANGZHOU, 24th September, 2023 (WAM) -- On the Autumn Equinox, a significant day in the traditional Chinese calendar, the city of Hangzhou set the stage for the 19th Asian Games. The much-anticipated opening ceremony was held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, fondly dubbed the "Big Lotus."

The theme, "Tides of Asia," painted a vivid picture of China's relationship with Asia – a bond that's reminiscent of a relentless wave, constantly pushing forward. Through varying interpretations of "water," the ceremony encapsulated the dynamic rise of Asia, driven predominantly by the unwavering momentum of China.

Traditional Chinese civilization met modern visual effects in a sensational display. This amalgamation of ancient romance and contemporary visuals provided a breathtaking tableau, blending oriental aesthetics and a global perspective, shedding light on China's pursuit of modernization.

Athletes from 45 nations and territories paraded into the arena to the sound of osmanthus drums and traditional Chinese music, eliciting rapturous applause from the audience. Raja Randhir Singh, the acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), expressed his gratitude to Hangzhou's residents, highlighting their warmth and hospitality. He further lauded the Organizing Committee's efforts and expressed hope for the most splendid Asian Games yet.

Chinese President Xi Jinping ceremoniously declared the games open, setting the stage for a theatrical presentation. Classical Chinese arts, like calligraphy and painting, harmonized with state-of-the-art VR, AR, and other technological wonders, celebrating the unity of Asia.

The fusion of traditional and modern was evident even in the lighting of the cauldron. Olympic champion swimmer Wang Shun, aided by a whopping 100 million "digital torchbearers," embarked on this honor. The ceremony innovatively integrated digital technology and green energy, pushing boundaries and setting new standards for future events.

Global times reported that this "digital torchbearer" initiative has already seen over 104 million participants online. Furthermore, Alipay, a leading online payment platform, played a pivotal role in making this mass participation a reality. The project team undertook numerous tests to ensure compatibility across various mobile devices, showcasing the scale and ambition of the event.