UAE Weather: Partly Cloudy Skies Temperature To Drop To 28°C

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 7:19 AM
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Some clouds, maybe convective, will appear westward by afternoon. It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning, with a chance of mist forming over some coastal and internal areas.
Temperatures will range between 28°C and 42°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
UAE summer ends: Cooler temperatures expected as autumn equinox begins today
From Jebel Jais to Ferrari World Roof Walk: Top 6 UAE attractions reopening this winter
Dubai: 100% occupancy in some hotels ahead of COP28
MENAFN24092023000049011007ID1107131832
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.