We Work With Tax Authority To Control Prices, Support Consumers: Philip Morris Misr

The company said that it had added a QR code on all its products earlier this year, in line with the mandate to raise the consumers' awareness of the product prices. The QR code shows the price list of the company's traditional cigarettes and heated tobacco products. The company also said that it had improved the communication on the packaging by adding more text to encourage the consumers to scan the QR code. The new packaging has been introduced to the market recently, starting with all L&M packages.



Ali N. Karaman, the Managing Director of Philip Morris Egypt & Levant, said:“The QR code on the packaging allows the smokers and users to know the price of the products before buying them, and this is one of the methods that the company follows to protect the rights of the consumer. The company also announces any price changes through a press release.”



Karaman added:“We are keen to continue our collaboration with the Egyptian Tax Authority to ensure the consumer's benefit from a transparent system. This is achieved by supporting the state treasury with tax revenues from selling authentic products at their set prices.”



Philip Morris Misr thanked all the merchants who followed the official prices of its products. The company also urged the merchants to comply with the price control and fulfill their duty to protect this national industry.