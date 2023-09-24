Defence Minister Meets NATO Military Committee Chief

Zaki expressed his appreciation for the friendly relations and military cooperation with the NATO Military Committee. He noted the agreement of views on various issues and topics that contribute to supporting the security and stability in the region.

Bauer praised the key role of Egypt in achieving security, stability and balance in the region. He expressed his hope to enhance the cooperation and the exchange of experiences between the Egyptian Armed Forces and the NATO Military Committee.

The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Osama Askar, also met with Bauer and his delegation and discussed the cooperation in different military fields.

The meeting was attended by some military leaders.