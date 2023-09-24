Ties, Region High On Agenda As FM Meetings In New York Continue

Safadi and his Belgium counterpart Hadja Lahbib agreed on enhancing the "strategic partnership" between the two countries in various fields, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Friday.

Safadi also held two separate meetings with his Cypriot and Greek counterparts Constantinos Kombos and George Gerapetritis over bilateral ties, trilateral cooperation mechanism, the refugee issue, and several international and regional issues of joint interest.

Also, the Middle East Institute in New York hosted Safadi over regional issues and efforts to resolve crises in the region, in a symposium within the 2023 Middle East and North Africa Forum.

Safadi, on Thursday, met with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau and Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen.

The meetings focused on the Kingdom's relations with these countries, the latest developments in the Middle East, mainly the Palestinian cause, efforts to reach a solution to the crisis in Syria, the refugee issue and the Ukrainian crisis and its repercussions.

Safadi also met with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, and discussed efforts made to resolve the crisis in Syria, cooperation mechanisms to face the challenges of Syrian refugee influx, and the latest regional and international developments.



