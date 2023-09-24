Inclusive Sports Level The Field For Children With Disabilities

Mutaz Junaidi, a powerlifting champion and an advocate for persons with disabilities in sports, told The Jordan Times that persons with disabilities face numerous challenges when joining sports.



The lack of equipped facilities and the high cost of personal trainers pose financial challenges to persons with disabilities and their families.



“The key lies within the integration of persons with disabilities in national clubs,” Junaidi added.



He highlighted that integration benefits both the individuals with disabilities and society as a whole by fostering a more inclusive, empathetic and diverse community.



Omar, not his real name, is 14 years old and has been training Muay Thai, a combat sport, with coach Marwan since he was nine.

Omar has been diagnosed with a hyperactive health condition. However, despite these challenges, he was able to participate in the Muay Thai championship in Amman this month and will be participating in the coming championship.



His coach Marwan told The Jordan Times that his journey was a bit challenging, but despite all the challenges, seeing him in a fight defending himself was very emotional for both his parents and him.



Marwan is a part of the Zaqzouq team based in Amman, which offers training in Muay Thai, also known as Thai boxing. The team calls

for the social inclusion of persons with disabilities in sports.



“We have so many children with disabilities in our team,” Ezz Aldeen, another coach with

the Zaqzouq team, told The Jordan Times.



Deen added that he personally trains children with autism and brain health conditions.



With the commitment of parents of children with disabilities and intensive training sessions, children exceed in sports, he said.



“The Zaqzouq team claimed 20 gold, 21 silver and 22 bronze medals in the national championship held between September 14 and 16 in Amman. Among these medals, some were awarded to children with different disabilities,” Deen stated.



However, trainers face a range of challenges in their roles, including adapting to individual differences and maintaining motivation.

“Trainers for persons with disabilities have to possess a combination of technical expertise, excellent communication skills, adaptability, and a commitment to ongoing learning and professional growth,” Marwan added.



For his part, Saif Al Deen, another coach with the team, told The Jordan Times that sports help children with disabilities develop a range of skills, including teamwork, communication, problem-solving and decision-making.



“These skills are valuable for personal growth and are transferable to other areas of life, such as education and socialising with other children,” Saif added.



He highlighted that sports boost a child's self-confidence and self-esteem.“Children with disabilities may face additional challenges and barriers in their lives, and sports can be a powerful tool to help them gain confidence and a sense of achievement,” Saif added.

