Türkiye Neutralizes 605“Terrorists” In Operation Claw-Lock In N. Iraq

In Operation Claw-Lock, 605“terrorists” were“neutralized,” and 670 caves and shelters of the“terrorists” were destroyed, the report quoted sources from the Turkish Defence Ministry as saying.

Turkish authorities often use the term“neutralized” in their statements to imply the“terrorists” in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The report added that Turkish security forces also seized a total of 1,343 weapons and 706,650 ammunition as a part of the operation.

The Turkish government launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to fight against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the northern Iraq region near the Turkish border.

Türkiye recognizes PKK as a terror group that should be responsible for a series of attacks, saying PKK has launched a 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye. ■

Famagusta Gazette



