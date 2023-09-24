Major Asteroid Sample Brought To Earth

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A seven-year space voyage came to its climactic end yesterday when a Nasa capsule landed in the desert in the US state of Utah, carrying to Earth the largest asteroid samples ever collected. Scientists have high hopes for the sample, saying it will provide a better understanding of the formation of our solar system and how Earth became habitable.
Completing a 6.21bn-km journey, it marked the US' first sample return mission of its kind. Nasa chief Bill Nelson hailed the mission and said the asteroid dust "will give scientists an extraordinary glimpse into the beginnings of our solar system."
MENAFN24092023000067011011ID1107131667
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.