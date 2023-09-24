Industrial Robot Market Is Projected To Hit US$ 56,171.4 Million At A 12.1% CAGR By 2033 X Herald

In terms of payload capacity, the segment catering to payloads exceeding 600 kg is forecasted to reach an estimated value of US$ 5,101.4 million by 2023, holding a notable market share of 28.5%. Additionally, within the application segment, the assembly sub-segment is poised to be valued at approximately US$ 3,441.6 million in 2023, securing a substantial market share of 19.2% within the overarching industrial robot market.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



The Automation Revolution

Automation has been a longstanding goal for industries worldwide, but recent advancements in technology have made it more accessible and cost-effective than ever before. Whether it's manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, or agriculture, businesses are turning to industrial robots to streamline operations and stay competitive in a rapidly changing global landscape.

Manufacturing at the Forefront

The manufacturing sector has long been the primary beneficiary of industrial robots. Automation has become integral to modern manufacturing processes, from automotive assembly lines to semiconductor fabrication. Robots excel in repetitive tasks that require precision and speed, and they are increasingly taking on more complex roles thanks to advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Efficiency and Precision

One of the key advantages of industrial robots is their ability to consistently perform tasks with a high degree of precision. This level of accuracy not only ensures the production of high-quality products but also reduces waste and minimizes errors, ultimately leading to substantial cost savings.

A Collaborative Future

Collaborative robots, or cobots, are also contributing to the surging industrial robot market. These robots work alongside human employees, augmenting their capabilities and enhancing safety. Cobots are being deployed in various industries, from healthcare, where they assist with surgeries, to logistics, where they collaborate with warehouse workers.

Competitive Landscape:

In the realm of robotics, industry leaders are devising their individual strategies to distinguish themselves within the highly competitive industrial robots market. Companies such as Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB, Fanuc, Kuka AG, Yaskawa, Comau, Epson, Kawasaki Robotics, Staubli International AG, Universal Robots, and other prominent players are actively engaging in this market, determined to establish their brand presence in this segment.

The global industrial robots market boasts a diverse array of participants, ranging from large enterprises to smaller players. Consequently, in order to not only survive but thrive in this fiercely competitive arena, manufacturers are compelled to set their products apart through the incorporation of cutting-edge technology and distinctive features. This intense competition may also drive down product prices as companies strive to maintain their market positions, potentially impacting manufacturers' profit margins.

ABB, for instance, has introduced a range of five-axis delta robots designed for the swift and efficient handling, packing, and reorientation of lightweight products with a payload capacity of 1.5 kg. These robot arms are specifically tailored for handling products such as cookies, chocolates, peppers, small bottles, and parcels. Notably, these robots are capable of relocating 1 kg products at a rate of 120 picks per minute, showcasing their prowess in high-speed, precision tasks.

Segmentation of Industrial Robot Industry Research



By Product Type :



Articulated arm



Collaborative robot



SCARA



Cartesian



Cylindrical



Spherical/Polar



Parallel/Delta

Others

By Motion Range :



Below 2000 mm



2000-3000 mm

Above 3000 mm

By Payload Capacity :



Below 100 Kg



100-300 Kg



300-600 Kg

Above 600 Kg

By Application :



Packaging



Palletizing



Material handling



Painting



Welding



Assembly



Inspection



Cutting



Dispensing

Others

By End User :



Aerospace and Defense



Automotive



Chemicals & Materials



Electrical & Electronics



Food and Beverage



Healthcare



Mining & Oil & Gas



Retail & e-Commerce



Logistics & Warehousing



Packaging

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report:



The global industrial robot market is riding a wave of automation demand that shows no signs of receding. Businesses across various sectors are recognizing the transformative power of industrial robots in boosting efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing competitiveness. As the market continues to surge, it brings with it both challenges and opportunities, underscoring the need for a proactive approach to workforce development and technology integration.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: