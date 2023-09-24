Madhya Pradesh Tourism At TOP RESA 2023

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Sep 24, 2023 (Issuewire)

At the heart of India lies a region which will surprise even the most seasoned traveler. Madhya Pradesh, or MP ( ) as it is lovingly called, is both superlative in its offerings and peculiarly untouched. In the state's wilderness, peacocks wander wild through thick teak forests and tigers prowl through several of the country's best wildlife sanctuaries. The state is home to 3 UNESCO World Heritage sites - the 10th century temples of Khajuraho, covered in ecstatic erotic sculpture, is a reminder of India's ancient artistic heritage. Millennia-old Buddhist monuments can be found at Sanchi and Paleolithic cave paintings at Bhimbetka – so much of the subcontinent's unimaginably long history compressed into a single, vastly unexplored region.

At TOP RESA 2023, Madhya Pradesh will showcase the immense diversity which includes rural and agri tourism projects, apart from wellness and spiritual tourism. The state has embraced Responsible Tourism as a mission with the aim to minimize the negative economic, environmental and social impact of tourism and to provide enjoyable experiences for tourists through increased participation of local people. Rural tourism is one of the key projects under this mission and is being implemented in 100 villages of Madhya Pradesh. This project aims to depict the uniqueness of the six cultural zones of the state.

The highlights of Madhya Pradesh include the temples of Khajuraho which are India's unique gift to the world, representing, as they do, a paean to life, love, to joy; perfect in execution and sublime in expression. In Bhimbetka, vivid panoramic paintings in over 500 caves depict the life of the prehistoric cave dwellers, making it an archaeological treasure and an invaluable chronicle in the history of man. Sanchi is a major Buddhist pilgrimage site. Sanchi consists of an ensemble of stupas, holy shrines, and monasteries, considered to be one of the oldest stone structures in India. The Great Stupa is a monument constructed to portray the life and journey of Buddha.

The state is home to 785 tigers and a spectacular range of animals and birds across its 25 national parks. Seven decades after its extinction, the Cheetah was reintroduced in the country under the programme 'Project Cheetah'. 20 African cheetahs were released into the wilds of Kuno National Park recently.

India, the fabled land of seers, sages, spiritual leaders and healers has been a beacon of light for seekers from across the globe for centuries. The richness of India's culture is manifest in a myriad traditions, languages, faiths and rituals that lend it both gravitas and depth. Madhya Pradesh has long been revered for the wealth of its spiritual heritage has something to offer to every spiritual seeker. The various ancient and modern spiritual sites of Madhya Pradesh such as Ujjain, Amarkantak, Orchha, Sanchi, to name just a few, come with the promise of a gift of time spent in self-reflection and an occasion to connect with our soul. The state has been a cradle to various religions including Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism while also witnessing a harmonious confluence of different faiths and practices.

The Madhya Pradesh delegation is led by Mr. Vivek Shotriya, Additional Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. The MP stand will see participation from some of the best accommodation providers and tour operators from the state. The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC) will present its range of picturesque and locally-flavored hotels and resorts.

Mr. Shotriya says about MP's participation at Top Resa 2023: "Europe, specially France is an important potential source market for tourists and MP will look to sign deals at Top Resa with French and European tour operators that will see the number of visitors from the region increase further.

Key to the strategy of increasing tourists from Europe is for MP to expand its campaign to people living in the main cities, with the belief that the geographic proximity and close links between the two countries and their cultures will encourage repeat visitors."

There are currently more than 20 flights from France to India every day, from a variety of airlines including Air France, Lufthansa, Air India, Emirates, KLM, Jet Airways, Finnair and British Airways.