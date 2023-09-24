Landmines, Explosives Caused 20 Civilian Casualties In Yemen's Hodeidah In Aug: UN

This marks a significant 122-percent increase from the previous month, the UNMHA said in a statement on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter.

These incidents occurred mainly in the southern districts of al-Durayhimi, al-Garrahi, Hays, Bayt al-Faqih, and al-Hawak.

“The percentage of children among all victims remains above 30 percent almost every month,” it said.

The western coastal province of Hodeidah, mostly controlled by Houthi rebels, is heavily affected by landmines.

Yemeni demining experts estimate that, more than one million landmines have been planted since the civil war began in late 2014, which led to the displacement of the Yemeni government from the capital Sanaa.

The UNMHA was established, after a UN-brokered peace deal was reached in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2018, between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels, to prevent a full-scale assault on Hodeidah, a critical hub for commercial imports and humanitarian aid.– NNN-SABA