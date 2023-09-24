Polish Forces Thwart Another Attempt By Crowd Of Migrants To Break Through Border From Belarus

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of National Defense of Poland showed another attempt by a group migrants to break through the country's border from neighboring Belarus.
The corresponding video clip was posted on X by the ministry's press service, Ukrinform reports.
"Attacks on the Polish border, carried out by Belarus, were aimed at destabilizing the situation in Poland and threatening the security of Poles. Due to the increased presence of the Polish Army on the border, the plan drawn by Russia and Belarus failed," the report reads. Read also: Ukraine, Poland to set up large military medical hub
As Ukrinform reported earlier, since early September, 195 attempts to illegally cross the Belarusian-Polish border have been recorded.
