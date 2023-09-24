West Azerbaijan Community Expresses Complaint With Human Rights Watch Report

"Thus, Human Rights Watch has never commented on the forced expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia. The appeal that we sent to the organization several times, most recently on August 12, 2023, with a request to express our opinion on Armenia's violation of our rights and support our right to return, remained unanswered.

Human Rights Watch in the said report, on the one hand, demands that the Republic of Azerbaijan create conditions for Armenians to leave Karabakh, and on the other hand, immediately reminds them of their right to return. In this case, we would like to ask Human Rights Watch why they have never mentioned the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia in 30 years?

This blatant bias and discrimination proves that Human Rights Watch has nothing to do with human rights and that the organization is just a cheap political tool in the hands of certain interests.

We demand that Human Rights Watch stop ethnic and religious discrimination against Azerbaijanis, not impede reintegration in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, and also support the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their homeland," the statement says.