West Azerbaijan Community Expresses Complaint With Human Rights Watch Report

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The clearly
biased and discriminatory approach of Human Rights Watch in the
report entitled "Azerbaijan: Ensuring the Rights of Civilians in
Nagorno-Karabakh" calls all this activity into question, the
statement of the West Azerbaijan Community says, Trend reports.
"Thus, Human Rights Watch has never commented on the forced
expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia. The appeal that we sent to
the organization several times, most recently on August 12, 2023,
with a request to express our opinion on Armenia's violation of our
rights and support our right to return, remained unanswered.
Human Rights Watch in the said report, on the one hand, demands
that the Republic of Azerbaijan create conditions for Armenians to
leave Karabakh, and on the other hand, immediately reminds them of
their right to return. In this case, we would like to ask Human
Rights Watch why they have never mentioned the rights of
Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia in 30 years?
This blatant bias and discrimination proves that Human Rights
Watch has nothing to do with human rights and that the organization
is just a cheap political tool in the hands of certain
interests.
We demand that Human Rights Watch stop ethnic and religious
discrimination against Azerbaijanis, not impede reintegration in
the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, and also support the safe and
dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their
homeland," the statement says.
