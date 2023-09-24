Turkmenistan, US Come Out With Further Scaling Up Effective 'Green' Synergy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 25. Turkmenistan and the US confirmed their readiness to further
strengthen effective 'green' cooperation in the interests of common
development, Trend reports.
This readiness was expressed during the meeting of the US
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and the President
of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who is on a working visit
to the US to participate in the 78th session of the UN General
Assembly.
During the meeting, the parties discussed important issues of
cooperation in the environmental system, which are of particular
importance on the international agenda.
Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan is implementing a
strategy of transitioning to a 'green' economy and is striving to
comprehensively equip various industries with environmentally
friendly, resource-saving technologies.
At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence in
the successful development of effective interstate cooperation and
its further enrichment with new content.
Meanwhile, cooperation between Turkmenistan and the US is an
important strategic partnership covering various fields, including
energy, transport, education, support for democracy, and human
rights. Both states are actively cooperating to strengthen
stability, develop the economy, and improve the quality of life of
their citizens.
MENAFN24092023000187011040ID1107131576
