64 Palestinians Killed In Libya's Devastating Floods

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
RAMALLAH, Sept 25 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 64 Palestinians were killed, with 10 others still missing, in the deadly floods that hit eastern Libya, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said, yesterday.
In a statement, Ahmad al-Deek, a political adviser at the ministry, said,“We are following the conditions of the Palestinian community in the affected areas in Libya, to determine the extent of the suffering and the great damage that befell it.”
“We extend our deepest condolences to their (the victims') families and relatives, hoping that the missing persons would be found alive,” al-Deek added.
The devastating Mediterranean storm, Daniel, struck eastern Libya on Sept 10, causing the worst flooding Libya has seen in decades, resulting in the loss of thousands of lives and extensive damage to the region's infrastructure.– NNN-WAFA
MENAFN24092023000200011047ID1107131573
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.