64 Palestinians Killed In Libya's Devastating Floods

In a statement, Ahmad al-Deek, a political adviser at the ministry, said,“We are following the conditions of the Palestinian community in the affected areas in Libya, to determine the extent of the suffering and the great damage that befell it.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to their (the victims') families and relatives, hoping that the missing persons would be found alive,” al-Deek added.

The devastating Mediterranean storm, Daniel, struck eastern Libya on Sept 10, causing the worst flooding Libya has seen in decades, resulting in the loss of thousands of lives and extensive damage to the region's infrastructure.– NNN-WAFA

