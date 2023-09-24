Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size To Reach USD 9.8 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 7.3%. Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Statistics Analysis Report By Diagnostic Devices (Nocturnal Polysomnography, And Home Sleep Tests), By Therapeutic Devices (Positive Airway Pressure devices, Oral Appliances, Nerve Stimulators, Medications), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023- 2032." According to DataHorizzon Research , The sleep apnea devices market size was valued at USD 4.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 9.8 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.3%. Dealing with a sleep disorder like sleep apnea can be a frustrating experience that can leave an individual feeling exhausted the following day. It's crucial to prioritize getting sufficient, restful sleep for overall well-being since it plays a vital role in physical, mental, and emotional health. Although a lack of awareness about the diagnosis of sleep apnea may exist among some people, it's vital to acknowledge its prevalence, particularly among the elderly. Since this group's life expectancy is increasing, addressing any possible sleep disorders is necessary to improve their quality of life. Sleep apnea is a medical condition that interrupts breathing during sleep, resulting in a lack of oxygen. There are two types: obstructive and central. Obstructive sleep apnea is when the upper airway becomes blocked during sleep, causing a cessation of airflow. Central sleep apnea occurs when the brain doesn't signal the breathing muscles properly, resulting in a pause in breathing. Sleep apnea is becoming more common, especially among people with chronic health problems like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and obesity. Sleep apnea causes breathing to become irregular and can lead to serious health problems. A recent study found that 73% of patients with heart failure also have sleep-disordered breathing. The market for sleep apnea devices is poised to experience significant growth due to the emergence of telemedicine, mHealth, and counseling services. These innovative technologies can effectively address the communication gap between healthcare providers and patients, promoting sleep apnea device' use. Additionally, telemedicine offers significant benefits to long-distance patients, reducing the need for costly and time-consuming hospital visits. As such, telemedicine represents a promising opportunity for the sleep apnea devices market in the long term. Request Sample Report: Report Snapshot:

Report Title Sleep Apnea Devices Market Market Size in 2022 USD 4.9 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.8 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 7.3% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market size, estimations, competitor analysis, trends, and growth factors By Diagnostic Devices Nocturnal polysomnography and home sleep tests By Therapeutic Devices Positive airway pressure devices, oral appliances, nerve stimulators, medications, and others By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Philips, ResMed, Fisher and Paykel, Invacare Corporation, Nihon Kohden, SomnoMed, Compumedics, Itamar Medical, BMC Medical Co. Ltd., Cadwell Industries, Oventus Medical, and others.

Segmentation Overview:

The sleep apnea devices market has been segmented based on diagnostic devices, therapeutic devices, and region.

Polysomnography devices used at night are essential to the diagnostic device market. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine says that this test is the best way to diagnose obstructive sleep apnea. During the test, the patient's heart, lungs, and brain are monitored, along with their oxygen levels, while they sleep. The test also helps doctors study sleep patterns and understand why the patient is having trouble sleeping.

The sleep apnea market is divided into several categories based on therapeutic devices, including positive airway pressure devices, oral appliances, nerve stimulators, and medications. Positive airway pressure devices accounted for a significant market share in 2022. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, Auto-Adjusting Positive Airway Pressure, and Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure are the most common types among these devices. CPAP devices are the preferred choice as they provide a consistent flow of pressurized air to keep the airways open during sleep, reducing breathing issues that may occur. They are the most cost-effective option and are recommended for individuals with positive airway pressure issues.

North America is the primary market for sleep apnea devices, holding a significant market share. Yale Medicine says roughly 45 million individuals suffer from obstructive sleep apnea. The American Medical Association reports that this number has increased during the pandemic due to modified lifestyles, work routines, and heightened stress levels. Additionally, the prevalence of sleep apnea accounts for 40% of heart disease cases in the United States. The American Medical Association's findings indicate that around 80% of the population suffers from hypertension, coronary artery diseases, and stroke patients.

Key Developments in the Sleep Apnea Devices Market:

In 2023, ResMed announced the launch of its new campaign, 'Breathtaking Moments'. The objective of the campaign is to enhance sleep patterns in people. Also, for people suffering from Insomnia, the campaign allows the participation of users to share their stories who have benefitted from this initiative and have successfully improved their sleeping patterns.

In 2023, Philips Respironics recalled its DreamStations CPAP devices due to inaccurate or duplicate serial numbers in the programming phases. The company has received more than 40 complaints on this issue, however, there are no injuries or deaths reported owing to this error. The company also pointed out that a patient might receive incorrect treatment based on a wrong prescription or even deliver no therapy.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Report Highlights:

The sleep apnea devices market is expected to reach a market size of USD 9.8 Billion with a CAGR of 7.3% by 2032. Sleep apnea is a medical condition that causes breathing to become irregular and can lead to serious health problems. It affects the elderly and those with chronic health problems like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and obesity. Two types exist: obstructive and central. The market for sleep apnea devices is growing due to innovative technologies like telemedicine, which can effectively address the communication gap between healthcare providers and patients. This represents a promising opportunity for the sleep apnea devices market in the long term.

Polysomnography devices are crucial for diagnosing obstructive sleep apnea. They monitor heart, lung, and brain activity and oxygen levels while the patient sleeps. The sleep apnea market includes therapeutic devices like positive airway pressure devices, oral appliances, nerve stimulators, and medications. Positive airway pressure devices like CPAP are the most common and effective option for keeping airways open during sleep and reducing breathing issues. They are cost-effective and recommended for those with positive airway pressure issues.

North America dominates the sleep apnea device market, with roughly 45 million people suffering. The pandemic has increased this number due to changes in lifestyle, work routines, and stress levels. Sleep apnea is also linked to 40% of heart disease cases in the US.

Some of the prominent players in the global the sleep apnea market report include Philips, ResMed, Fisher and Paykel, Invacare Corporation, Nihon Kohden, SomnoMed, Compumedics, Itamar Medical, BMC Medical Co. Ltd., Cadwell Industries, Oventus Medical.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Report Segmentation:

Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Diagnostic Devices (2023-2032)



Nocturnal Polysomnography Home Sleep Tests

Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Therapeutic Devices (2023-2032)



Positive Airway Pressure devices

Oral Appliances

Nerve Stimulators

Medications Others

Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Region (2023-2032)



North America



U.S. Canada



Europe



U.K.



Germany



France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil



Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

