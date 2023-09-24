Bearings Market Size To Reach USD 287.2 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 9.4%. Report By Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research , The bearings market was valued at USD 117.8 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 287.2 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 9.4%. The global report on the bearings market comprehensively analyzes the latest trends and market conditions. It also covers the latest insights from the industry and discusses the market opportunities at length.

The demand for electric vehicles is increasing globally, translating into rising demand for EV components. The bearings used in EVs have high rotational speed and are expected to withstand high centrifugal force and generate minimum heat. These prerequisites can only be fulfilled by specialized bearings. For instance, in August 2022, SKF developed a new deep groove ball bearing with a polymeric cage for high-speed applications. The polymeric cage reduces friction, resulting in noiseless operations and enabling applications with larger power densities.

Bearings have extensive applications in the railway industry. For example, the bearings used in railway gearboxes significantly reduce the shocks and vibrations caused by the wheels running on tracks and the traction motor used to rotate wheels in trains. Furthermore, recent developments in bearing technology, such as smart bearings, provide information about various parameters and offer insight into real-time bearing health. This condition monitoring impacts operating costs and train safety, enhancing overall rail operation. Therefore, these factors contribute significantly to the bearings market growth.

Innovative bearings based on IIoT with integrated sensors has been gaining traction recently. These bearings have conditional monitoring that helps self-diagnose imminent faults and failures and prevents any abnormal condition that damages the bearing. Their application includes heavy industrial equipment where monitoring the bearing conditions can improve mechanical efficiency. The increasing application of smart bearings presents an opportunity for manufacturers to expand their product offerings and cater to industry growth.

