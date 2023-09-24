Unique Rehabilitation Center For AFU Veterans Created In Sumy Region

"A unique rehabilitation center for defenders of Ukraine will be created in Konotop district, Sumy region... Part of the building has already been renovated. Rooms for psychological rehabilitation, sanitary rooms are equipped. Renovation works are ongoing, in particular, guest rooms are being repaired," the Sumy Regional Military Administration reports .

In addition, a room with excellent acoustics for a modern 5D cinema and the construction of a swimming pool are planned.

The building is located in the territory of the ecological zone – Seymskyi Landscape Park.

Head of the Sumy Regional Administration Volodymyr Artiukh said that the rehabilitation center would be modern and unique in terms of providing a wide range of highly qualified healthcare and psychological assistance.

"Our military will be able to undergo rehabilitation according to European standards of rehabilitation," the governor emphasized.

According to the data of the National Health Service of Ukraine, 262 institutions provide in-patient rehabilitation to military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, whose services have been used by more than 127,000 patients since the beginning of 2023. However, in the conditions of the full-scale war, this is not enough, the need for such institutions is much greater.