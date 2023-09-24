UPDATE: Lane Reduction / Interstate 89 North / Colchester

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Both lanes have re-opened to normal traffic.
State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police Williston Barracks News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification Interstate 89, northbound, near mile-marker 94 in Colchester is currently reduced to 1 lane due to a vehicle fire and removal efforts. This is near the weigh station, between Exits 16 & 17. Currently there is no estimate on the duration of the closure. Updates will be provided as details are available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
