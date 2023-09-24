Saudi Condemns Vandalization Of Quran In The Hague

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia on Sunday strongly denounced the tearing of Quran pages by an anti-Muslim, far-right group in front of a number of embassies in The Hague, Holland.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the recurrence of such obnoxious acts is totally unacceptable, and could by no means be justifiable.
Such acts clearly instigate hate and racism, and undermine the international efforts to combat extremism and encourage values of tolerance, moderation, and mutual respect among nations, the statement added. (end)
ast.aq
MENAFN24092023000071011013ID1107131432
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.