EU Urges Leaders Of Kosovo, Serbia To Restore Calm

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that following the "hideous and cowardly terrorist attack" against Kosovo Police officers on Sunday, he spoke to Prime Minister Albin Kurti, of Kosovo.
Borrell "condemned in the strongest terms today's aggression," according to a statement from his office.
The EU foreign policy chief also called President Aleksandar Vuvic of Serbia and reiterated his call for the assailants to surrender immediately and the release of the pilgrims at Banjska Monastery, for them to leave safely.
He called for restoring the calm and stability.
The EU's peace-keeping mission EULEX is monitoring the situation on the ground and stands ready to support Kosovo institutions in maintaining stability & security of all its communities, he said.
According to media reports, a Kosovo police officer and three gunmen have been killed after some 30 attackers stormed the Banjska village before barricading themselves in a monastery. (end)
