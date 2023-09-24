French President Recalls Ambassador From Niger, Ends Military Coop

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday he is recalling Ambassador from Niger and terminating France's military presence in the African Sahel country.
The ambassador will be back from Niamey in the coming hours and the 1,500-stong French force will leave Niger in an orderly way by the end of 2023, Macron said in an interview aired by TF1 and France 2 TV stations.
He noted that ambassador and other French diplomats have been held hostage in Niamey since the military junta seized control in July.
France, which does not recognize the de facto rulers of Niger, has done its utmost to reinstate ousted President Mohammad Bazoum since the coup. (end)
