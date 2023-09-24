Monday, 25 September 2023 01:54 GMT

Vt Route 9


9/24/2023 4:45:59 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 9 West in Searsburg is now fully open.

Please drive carefully.

Lillian Schmertz

Emergency Communications Specialist I

Vermont State Police – Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Road 05158

802-722-4600

802-722-4690 FAX

