(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification Vt Route 9 West in Searsburg is now fully open. Please drive carefully.
Lillian Schmertz Emergency Communications Specialist I Vermont State Police – Troop B 1330 Westminster Heights Road 05158 802-722-4600 802-722-4690 FAX
